Like quiet weather? Central PA is the place for you!

TODAY: AM Clouds, Some PM Sun. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 24.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild! Hi 44.

While the overall pattern does feature some storminess, it won’t happen here. The overall pattern for the next 7-10 days appears dry and quiet with chilly mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. No major winter storms are in the works either — at least for the time being.

Today will start off cloudy, but clouds will gradually clear out during the afternoon. The storm that previously looked like a close call Tuesday will be nothing more than a few clouds locally. Quiet weather will continue through mid-week with high temperatures averaging 5-8 degrees above normal. A strong cold front will through by Friday, bringing with it a few rain or snow showers overnight before colder air moves in by next weekend. Daytime highs this week look to be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. There is nothing of note we are seeing in the extended guidance at this time either. So, enjoy the quiet while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara