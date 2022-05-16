TODAY: Downpours & T-Storms Noon-5pm. Hi 77. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Less Humid. Lo 51. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Less Humid. Hi 73. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

This weekend felt more like late spring and early summer with more humid conditions and daily downpours and t-storms. That trend will continue today ahead of a strong cold front. With stronger dynamics to work with, severe weather is possible, depending on if conditions can destabilize quickly enough. If clouds and showers hang around too long this morning, then any storms will be benign. However, if the storms hold off until the mid-afternoon, and we get some peeks of sun, then a line of storms capable of producing locally damaging wind gusts and hail looks likely. Either way, it looks like areas east of the Susquehanna River have the highest chance for severe weather. While damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, wind shear looks strong enough for a brief tornado too if conditions line up just right. This front sweeps through by early evening, ushering in drier and cooler air for tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, while tonight will drop into the 50s and become less humid.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like comfortable days with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Another taste of summer though is coming toward the end of next week as highs soar well into the 80s (possibly near 90° on Saturday!) with humidity creeping up by Friday as well. A few showers are possible Friday along with a pop-up t-storm Friday and Saturday, but most of the time it will be dry with a lack of a real trigger mechanism. We are finally getting some spring and summer weather around Central PA, for better or worse!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara