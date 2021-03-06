Lingering chill this weekend, swinging back into warmth this week

TODAY: Brisk, Breezy, & Colder. Increasing Clouds Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Calmer, Mostly Sunny. Breezy at Times for the Afternoon/Evening. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Cold, Canadian winds continue to keep the Midstate chilly today. The dry air means we stay dry this weekend, however, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees for both today and Sunday. The northwest winds will remain 10-15mph today, with weaker winds for Sunday.

Next week should be a nice bounce-back for the Midstate. As the dip in the jet stream moves away from the eastern United States we see warm air streaming in again from the south and west. High temperatures trend upward Monday with low 50s in store. By Wednesday and Thursday we expect low to mid-60s with mainly dry weather until a front arrives. Some shower activity could arrive here by Friday.

The unseasonably warm air will come to an end before next weekend. We may not be as warm next weekend, with temperatures closer to seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso