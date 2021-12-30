Lingering clouds and damp weather today, mild to begin the New Year

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light showers, damp. High 51.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, some clearing by daybreak. Low 43.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Increasing Clouds. High 54.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Periods of Rain, 0.5-1.0″. High 59.

The area of steady rain overnight mostly stayed south of Harrisburg where up to 0.25″ of rain fell. Now this morning and much of today will have damp conditions as mild air traps a lot of the moisture across the Susquehanna Valley. This morning some pockets of dense fog are possible in fog-prone areas. Some dry air should spell the end of any steady rain by this afternoon, but clouds will be slow to leave heading even past sunset.

New Year’s Eve will be dry and we could also see some sunshine (especially during the morning) which will warm us into the mid 50s! We stay unseasonably mild for any Friday evening plans. A few stray showers are possible by midnight, but the bulk of the initial shot of rain should hold off until just after the New Year begins.

The next soaking rain is poised to arrive New Years Day morning. Periods of rain will continue through the afternoon before rain tapers off to just a few showers Saturday night and Sunday. By late-Sunday, a powerful front will cross, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s by Monday morning. With the cold air crashing in it is possible a period of wet snow develops Sunday night, but confidence is low on that aspect of the forecast at this time. Highs early next week will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but dry weather will return. Highs could climb to 50°+ by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso