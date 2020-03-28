Lingering showers/storms this evening, warmer air for Sunday







Clouds have plagued the region all day, and periods of heavy rain came through during the morning hours locking in temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures have crept up a little bit, but the region will be sitting in the low 50s for this evening. Stronger thunderstorms have developed to the west of the region and continue to inch closer to the Midstate. Scattered storms are possible this evening with lingering showers too. Overnight showers will continue and eventually taper off to stray, light showers by Sunday morning.

Sunday starts clouds with some lingering light rain and possibly some fog. We should see some peeks of sun during the midday hours, but sunshine should be limited overall. Either way temperatures do rise ahead of the front.

If any sun does break through, a stray thunderstorm or two could develop ahead of the cold front- right now this appears unlikely. Depending on the speed at which we clear out, temperatures should climb into the upper 60s for Harrisburg and points southwest, while parts of Lebanon county may not get out of the 50s.

Next week will offer fairly seasonable weather with highs on average in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry but rain chances return toward the middle and end of the week as we enter another fast-moving unsettled weather pattern.

-Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo