TODAY: Lingering Showers, Stubborn Clouds. Hi 62. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Less Breezy. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 74.

After a four-day stretch of dreary and damp conditions dating back to last Saturday, Central PA will start to break out of this pattern later today. Before that, however, we anticipate more stubborn clouds and a few lingering showers to hang around on this Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s this afternoon with a stiff northerly breeze continuing. Over this four-day stretch, the official rainfall total thus far is just over 2″. It hasn’t been quite enough to make up for the deficit on the year, but it has been a beneficial rain spread out over several days that hasn’t caused any problems. This type of tropical rain is exactly what the region needed to help with the deficit and not create flooding. We may want nicer weather, but boy was this helpful after several months of dry weather. And don’t worry, nicer weather is ahead!

The end of the week looks pleasant with more sunshine and highs rebounding into the 70s. It’s short-lived though, as a strong cold front moves through Friday. This front will be moisture-starved, so rain is not expected, but it will bring a big change in the air mass. Highs for the coming weekend will again struggle to reach 60° with lows tumbling into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning! We even expect some spots to drop into the 30s next Sunday and Monday mornings, raising concerns for our first frost of the season. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara