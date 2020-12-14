Unveiling the first snow map for Wednesday’s expected snowstorm

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Buckle up! Pennsylvania is expected to see a major snowstorm starting Wednesday afternoon.

While the storm is still a couple of days out, all forecast guidance shows a steady to heavy snow developing Wednesday afternoon-Wednesday night. This looks to be a heavy, disruptive snow. See the timeline for the second storm this week below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss