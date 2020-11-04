Long stretch of warm and dry weather starts today

TODAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Late Day Clouds. Hi 67.

Winds died down last night and that is leading to a very chilly start this morning with some backyards starting below freezing! Bundle up this morning, but fear not! Warmer temperatures are on the way later today with full sunshine expected. Highs will soar into the mid-60s this afternoon and it will be a gorgeous early November day. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows dipping into the lower 40s.

This stretch of well above normal temperatures and dry weather is thanks to a strong ridge of high-pressure building overhead. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s for the rest of the week, and we’ll make a run at 70° by the weekend. Not a drop of rain is in the forecast as far as the eye can see! That ridge looks to keep things warm right into the beginning of next week too. Enjoy it while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara