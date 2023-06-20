TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower, Breezy. Hi 82. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 79. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

It only took a dry weekend for much of the area to start looking for the next chance for meaningful rain. The outlook is looking more promising later this week as southerly winds bring an increase in humidity and moisture. In fact, a pattern shift appears likely by Thursday.

Low pressure is currently spinning over Kentucky and bringing showers and storms to parts of the Carolinas and Virginia. We are in a nearly stalled pattern this week, with this low slowly creeping northward. Clouds increase for the remainder of the week as this low edges a little closer each day. The next two days do feature more clouds locally with the breeze picking up from the east too. Rainfall looks limited today and tomorrow, with just a passing shower possible this afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry, but showers could move in for the evening hours. Both today and tomorrow will be cooler than Monday thanks to that east wind and the clouds.

Widespread showers finally reach Central PA by Wednesday night and Thursday. These showers will stick around for Friday too. Even though the region could use an all-day rain, neither of these days will provide those conditions. Off-and-on showers are most likely that over time could add up to a half-inch to one inch of rain. Still, we’ll take it! Beggers can’t be choosers during drought conditions. Thursday and Friday look like the region’s best shot at widespread rain in quite some time.

Moisture and humidity increase even more for the weekend. This increase in humidity will produce ‘Florida’ type weather for the area. Warm and humid days that will bring pop-up showers and t-storms for the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Some areas will see significant rain, others won’t see as much. But just the daily threat is something we’ve been lacking this warm season. It will be a welcome pattern change for a moisture-staved region.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara