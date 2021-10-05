Lots of clouds, peeks of sun, and spotty showers through the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Fog, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 72.

Yesterday featured some sunshine in the afternoon and that led to some instability overnight. As spokes of energy pinwheel around an upper low over the Great Lakes, one came through last night and combined with the instability from the afternoon, helping to spark some isolated downpours and t-storms overnight. In the wake of that, this morning is starting out cloudy, foggy, and muggy. While the rain won’t add up this week, conditions will be very similar over the coming days and feature more clouds than anything else. Here is what we expect this week:

Today and tomorrow will offer similar weather: morning clouds (thanks to easterly flow) and afternoon peeks of sun on both days. However, the upper-level trough will begin to split with one piece moving off the New England coast, and the other closing off into an upper-level low close to the Tennessee Valley. In between, a bubble of high pressure will build into the Northeast, which means mainly dry weather for us. A stray shower is possible through mid-week, but the vast majority of the period will be dry. And despite the weather jargon, that’s the main key for outdoor plans this week: most of the time will be dry, muggy, and mild.

The upper-level low will eventually meander east by this weekend, bringing the return of some showers by late Friday and mainly into the first half of the weekend. It looks dreary but neither day will feature an all-day steady or heavy rain. Saturday will bring scattered light showers and drizzle with more dry periods by Sunday. Throughout the next week, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. The muggies look to stick around next week with more shower chances. The good news? No heavy or flooding rain looks to be in the cards anytime soon. Focus on the positive my friends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara