Lots of sun today, warming up too, staying breezy

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 50. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 32. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday was a cooler and breezy day with a few snow showers over the mountains. It did not reach 40°. The breeze made it feel even colder! High pressure is now sitting over the region and has allowed for clear skies and calmer winds overnight. Temperatures have dipped into the teens early this morning. Some frost could be around too. However, temperatures will make quite a turnaround today! Milder air surges into the area this afternoon as a southerly flow of wind picks up ahead of a front. For the first time since early January, highs will make it to 50°! A weak clipper slides through tonight which could lead to a few light showers during the evening and overnight. It won’t cool down behind the clipper either. Highs Thursday and Friday will still be in the 40s and 50s. And yes, it will still be breezy each day this week too.

We continue to watch the trends for next Sunday into Monday as a big trough of low pressure and possible coastal storm form. At this time it does not appear the phasing will come together for a big storm locally. There could be some snow showers Sunday but the odds of a big storm aren’t great. It will turn noticeably colder by Sunday and early next week with highs back into the low 30s and overnight lows in the teens. We aren’t done with winter yet, but still no big snow signals in the forecast. Despite the cool-down, we should see moderating temps again toward the middle of next week. With Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day plans ahead, quiet weather isn’t a bad thing! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara