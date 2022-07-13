TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot! Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 88.

Yesterday’s storms brought some rain to the southern tier and not much elsewhere. Franklin County had some hail and wind damage reports in spots, but the majority of severe weather reports were south of Pennsylvania yesterday. Last night brought an end to the storms with clearing skies and a full moon overhead. Today will be warm and humid to start, with decreasing humidity throughout the day. It will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°. A secondary trough swinging through this evening and tonight could bring a quick shower, but most areas will end up dry. The rest of the work week looks dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity. Good weather to lay by the pool, but not great for those dealing with a rainfall deficit!

There are indications of a better chance for rain and t-storms early next week as a front remains draped nearby. Right now, it looks like our best chance for storms will be Monday with a daily pop-up storm threat lingering through most of next week. High temperatures will be right around 90° from Saturday onward meaning our 2nd heat wave of the year could be right around the corner. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara