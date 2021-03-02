Lots of sunny days ahead, ups and downs with temperatures

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 39. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s cold frontal passage ushered in strong winds and much colder temperatures overnight. Lows this morning are in the 20s but with the gusty winds, it feels like temperatures are in the teens outside! Winter isn’t dead yet! Expect lots of sunshine today, but it will be cold and remain breezy today with highs struggling to get to 40°. Tonight remains clear and chilly with lows again falling into the 20s. Milder air quickly returns by tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the lower 50s and plenty of sunshine on tap.

For the end of the week, the trend has been for an upper level low to slow down and spin over the Northeast, which will keep us seasonably cooler and on the breezy side. This type of pattern will keep any storm activity suppressed southward, which means we stay dry! Highs next weekend will be a few ticks below normal with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s. As active as February was, March appears to be starting very quietly. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara