Lots of sunshine and feeling more pleasant today

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 57.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 72.

After yesterday’s front pushed through, dewpoints dropped and the humidity started to decrease. It feels much nicer outside this morning and that low humidity will stick around through today. Expect highs in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine on this Friday. It will be a truly stellar day to be outside partaking in any activity. Enjoy! Tonight looks decent too — mostly clear skies with comfortable temperatures dipping into the 50s.

The weekend will be dry, but cooler. Saturday should be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. The models then show a slow-moving area of low pressure developing near the Carolinas and Virginia. A consistent east flow of marine air is likely starting Sunday meaning more clouds and cooler weather (highs in the 70s instead of the 80s). It is too early to tell how much moisture will be nearby, but some showers are possible during this time. A stalling weather pattern then means this low stays to our south even early next week. However, if the positioning of the low remains south of the region our chances for widespread showers/rain stay low. A little jog to the north could mean higher rain chances. The trends today favor cloudy, cool, but mainly dry weather for Sunday through most of next week. We will continue to monitor the latest guidance and update the forecast as needed. Until then, enjoy some time outdoors!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara