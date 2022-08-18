TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 88.

After a cool start yesterday, the afternoon was pleasant until some downpours and thunderstorms rolled through thanks to an upper-level low. It was feast or famine time again with large portions of the viewing area missing significant rainfall. Meanwhile, parts of northern York and southern Dauphin counties picked up between 1-2″ of fresh, needed rainfall. There was even hail reported in some of these storms yesterday thanks to cold air aloft. Last night, skies cleared and temperatures tumbled. It’s another cool and pleasant start with patchy fog around this morning. Today looks terrific with that comfy start, lots of sun, and seasonable high temperatures in the afternoon. Low humidity sticks around too!

There are signs of a Bermuda high returning over the weekend with more moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf. That will likely lead to a return of more humid conditions along with at least spotty shower and t-storm chances. Today’s guidance suggests some light showers for Saturday and a pop-up storm for Sunday. Neither day will be a washout. The pattern does look to turn more unsettled and damp by early next week with some thunderstorms on Monday and more showers by Tuesday. Just how much rain we can squeeze out across the region remains to be seen. It’s been hard to promise any region-wide soaking rain events over the last several weeks. None of these systems look to deliver that either, so it could be more feast or famine with rainfall heading into next week. Again, we’ll follow the trends and keep you posted. One thing does look certain, however: there is no prolonged heat upcoming as temperatures stay seasonable or even below normal. Heat waves are not in the cards anytime soon it would appear.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara