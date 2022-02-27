TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Flurries. Lo 24. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Lo 38. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Once again, Central PA is waking up to cold temperatures. Many backyards are in the 20s, with a few even starting in the teens on this Sunday morning. Despite that, milder conditions will follow today ahead of a cold front with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s. It will be windy during the afternoon with gusts possibly over 30 mph. But it will continue to be sunny and that should make everybody feel good. The front moves through tonight and could bring with it a few flurries or snow showers, but more importantly, it will (briefly) bring back much colder air for Monday.

A look ahead to next week and early March shows generally dry and quiet conditions. Milder than average conditions will return after Monday, and look to stick around for most of the week. Aside from some light rain or snow showers in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe thanks to a couple of weak clippers, the weather looks uneventful as far as the eye can see. After some colder air moves in late Thursday/Friday, confidence is growing in an even bigger warm-up for next weekend! Boring weather ahead? Yes! Should we complain? No! Enjoy…here in Central PA…there’s always something around the corner.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara