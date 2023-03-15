TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 45. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Winds Back Off. Lo 29. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 59. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

While our region didn’t face much of an impact from the Nor’easter that ravaged New England with tons of snow, we did get a few snow showers yesterday in addition to some very strong winds. The winds continued last night and will also be around through today too. As the Nor’easter pushes farther into the northern Atlantic later today, we will see more sunshine. Unfortunately, the winds won’t back off until tonight, so plan for gusts near 40 mph again through the daylight hours. Highs will be a bit warmer today thanks to more sun, getting into the mid-40s. As the winds relax tonight, temperatures tumble into the upper 20s again.

The winds calm down a bit for Thursday and temperatures warm into the upper 50s. Tomorrow looks to be our nicest day of the week! Friday will be warmer for St. Patrick’s Day with a few light showers developing for the afternoon and evening. It won’t be much rain though.

We expect the weekend to be dry, but breezy on Saturday and blustery on Sunday with a bit of a chill. March is known to be windy and we will experience plenty of it over the next 7 days. There is some sunshine on the way too as next week should start off pleasant and seasonable.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara