TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Chilly. Lo 38.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 60.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 62.

After a chilly and sunny start to this Friday, expect scattered clouds to quickly develop for much of the day. Despite the clouds, it will be dry and seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. It will be a pleasant and crisp evening for Friday night football games. Dress accordingly though as it will turn chilly under the lights tonight. Temperatures will likely dip into the 40s by the end of the games. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

The weekend features a sunny and cool start to Saturday, but that leads to a near-perfect fall day! Highs will be near 60° tomorrow under the October sun. Clouds will increase late in the day on Sunday with light showers arriving Sunday night into Monday.

Halloween Monday will not be a washout. Although spotty showers are likely, much of the day will just be cloudy and dry. The same goes for Trick-or-Treating Monday evening. It should be just fine with some spotty, light showers but it won’t be raining the whole time. It shouldn’t be miserable by any stretch. It will also be mild, with temperatures right around 60° for the evening. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara