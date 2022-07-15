TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 86.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 87.

Today, much like yesterday, features low humidity levels with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine! This weather is great for any outdoor plans and holds through this evening. It’s indeed been a great stretch of weather and we end the week on another high note! Enjoy it, my friends!

By the weekend, the humidity ramps up ahead of the next front that looks to cross through Pennsylvania next Monday. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Both days feature the threat of a stray t-storm, but neither day will be a washout. Tomorrow looks rather cloudy at times with more sun expected Sunday. The front cross through Monday with scattered t-storms a more likely threat by then. July has been a dry month for many backyards in the viewing area. While it appears storm chances are around every day next week, that doesn’t guarantee any backyard will receive rainfall. So continue to water your gardens and don’t count on Mother Nature. It’s July in Central PA — lots of dry days with an occasional passing storm — no surprises coming.

Trends for next week show multiple days with temperatures at or above 90°, so a prolonged heat wave is possible during the middle of next week. The heat does not look extreme with highs in the low 90s, but this may continue to stress the already dry conditions, especially if storms stay highly localized as they have been. We will continue to monitor and follow the trends. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara