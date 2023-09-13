TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Lowering Humidity. Hi 79.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Lo 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 75.

Some showers and a few rumbles of thunder rolled through overnight ahead of a cold front and a new airmass that will take over Central PA later today. The rain didn’t amount to much, despite a few heavy downpours. This morning, the showers are already pushing east of the Commonwealth and skies will start to clear. While there will be a few clouds lingering at times today, much of the day will pleasant with plenty of sun breaking through. Drier air with lower humidity will arrive by this afteroon and this evening will feel much more comfortable as dewpoints drop. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and by tonight will be much more refreshing as lows dip into the 50s.

Thursday, Friday, and the weekend look fantastic with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine to help make outdoor plans pleasant for the end of the week. Hurricane Lee is forecast to remain offshore as it tracks into the northern Atlantic over the weekend. Even though it will be to our east, there could still be breezy conditions on Friday and Saturday with northerly wind speeds between 5-15 mph. The brunt of the storm could affect New England through the weekend. Beyond that, a weak front will pass through on Sunday. Other than a stray shower, rain chances continue to look limited as another dry stetch sets up for Central PA. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara