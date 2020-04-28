Mainly cloudy today, but a tad warmer

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 61.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: Stray Showers, Windy! Hi 65. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After some light showers yesterday morning, the sun showed itself at times in the afternoon salvaging part of the day. Another weak disturbance will swing through today on the backside of the weekend storm, which is still pulling away from the coast. This will increase the clouds again as well as develop some light showers, mainly west of I-83. It will remain mostly cloudy for the much of the day, however, with the wind coming out of the southwest, temperatures should climb back into the 60s, making today a tad warmer than yesterday. Any shower activity won’t amount to much rain. Tonight will bring more of the same: lots of clouds, some stray showers, and temperatures holding in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will bring essentially a repeat of today with lots of clouds and very little rainfall. There could be a light shower or two passing through, but that’s about it. The winds will pick up during the second half of tomorrow as we await the approach of Thursday’s storm. It will also be warmer tomorrow with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Thursday is the day to watch for more heavy rain. A strong cold front with a rich moisture feed from the Gulf will move slowly through the region during the day. Rain will be heavy at times and over 1″ is possible through the day. Highs will be in the 60s with the storm exiting sometime Thursday night. Cooler air will start to move in by Friday, and a few showers may linger with breezy conditions. However, much-improved conditions are expected for the weekend with dry and seasonable weather for Saturday. A few showers may return for the second half of Sunday, but that’s not a sure bet just yet. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature high temperatures in the 70s!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara