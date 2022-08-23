TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower North. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Turning Less Humid. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 86.

Rainfall across the region continues to be feast or famine this time of year. Both Sunday and Monday brought some much-needed rainfall to the region, although certain areas saw a bit too much, while other sites are still desperate for something to fall from the sky. Yesterday brought over 2″ of radar estimated rainfall to parts of Lancaster County for example. Most of the region saw far less. In areas where it did rain yesterday, thick fog has developed overnight. Prepare for a foggy start mainly east of the Susquehanna River. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and a bit humid. It should be mainly dry with just a stray shower in the northern tier if any develop. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and it will turn less humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

The remainder of this week will be mainly dry with increasing heat. Highs reach 90° on Thursday and Friday. There is a low risk for a t-storm Friday afternoon, but that’s about it. The upcoming weekend remains warm and humid with another low chance for a storm on Sunday. A hot and dry pattern looks to take hold again just as the back-to-school season kicks in across the region. Enjoy the back-to-school festivities and be safe everyone!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara