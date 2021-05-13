Mainly dry and more seasonable weather ahead through the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 45.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 72.

The pattern will be changing a bit to a more seasonable one for the next several days through the weekend and early next week. Rain chances look very limited through the 7-day forecast, and next week will turn milder as the chill from most of May finally looks to release its grip on Central PA.

Expect a pleasant start, but a chilly one, on this Thursday. Today should be the coldest morning until next fall though, so that’s something to look forward to. Clouds will bubble up this afternoon as temperatures approach 70° again, but it should remain dry. It will be less breezy too. Tonight will be mainly clear and not as chilly with lows in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature similar weather. Call it partly cloudy and seasonable each day with highs in the lower 70s. Each afternoon could feature a quick passing shower, but the odds aren’t great to see any rain. Outdoor plans aren’t in any jeopardy. The best chance for some rain still appears to be during the second half of Monday. By the middle of next week, some warm air will really start to move in as highs will approach 80° by Wednesday. Hang in there! Warmer days are ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara