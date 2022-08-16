TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 82.

Yesterday brought scattered showers to the region that lingered through much of the morning before some sunshine broke through during the afternoon. It was feast or famine again with the rainfall. Harrisburg International only picked up 0.05″, while parts of Adams and western Cumberland Counties got close to 1″! There won’t be much rain the rest of the week either, so yesterday may have been it for a while.

Today, Wednesday, and Thursday all feature similar weather. Partly sunny skies, highs near average, and the occasional, but unlikely, passing shower. A stalled upper low over New England will be responsible for any shower activity, but chances look slim. Friday looks pleasant and sunny with warmer temperatures as highs get back into the upper 80s.

There are signs of a Bermuda high returning over the weekend with more moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf. That could lead to a return of more humid conditions along with at least spotty shower and t-storm chances. Although, recent trends have been for a slower arrival of the next front, so most of the weekend may end up dry with storm chances mainly limited to late in the day Sunday. Either way, the pattern does look to turn more unsettled and wet by early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara