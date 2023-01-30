TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 32.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 37.

After a mild Sunday with just a trace of rain, today will bring similar conditions. Expect cloudy skies with a passing shower or two, but most backyards will stay dry. It will be quite mild today, with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will stay in place tonight as lows dip to around the freezing mark.

Drier and colder air will rush in Tuesday, as temperatures will actually feel like winter. Perhaps the final day of January will actually feel like it? Highs will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s tomorrow and Wednesday. Both days will feature clouds to start with sunshine breaking through making for more pleasant afternoons, albeit with a chill. Just in time for the cold air though, a split flow jetstream will keep all moisture and storm tracks south of Pennsylvania for the next week. The northern jet supplies our area with colder air, but the southern jet takes storms over the Southeast and not up the coast. Once again, snow lovers will have to keep dreaming.

Models are honing in on a brief shot of Arctic air as we head toward the start of next weekend. Highs by Friday and Saturday will only be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens before temperatures bounce back by Sunday. Wind chills by Saturday morning will be below zero, but the cold air won’t stick around, as has been the case most of the winter thus far. Highs will be right back in the 40s by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara