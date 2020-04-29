Mainly dry today (and mild!) with heavy rain on tap Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 67. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers, Windy. Lo 55. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Heavy Rain, 1-3″, Windy. Hi 65. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Today should be similar to yesterday as a warm front crosses the region. There will be plenty of clouds with some peeks of sun too. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs in the upper 60s. While there could be a stray shower in spots, most of today will be dry as we await a much more potent front to cross through tomorrow. Get outside today if possible for a walk or to catch up on some yard work, because the end of the week doesn’t look to allow it. The one other thing to note about today’s forecast: the wind. It will turn quite windy later today with a strong SE flow and wind gusts near 30 mph. Tonight will continue to be windy with more clouds and an occasional shower. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Heavy rain is the primary concern for tomorrow. A stalling front will be sprawled north to south over Pennsylvania and a wave of low pressure will move along it, which could bring training downpours during the day on Thursday. With the slow-moving nature of the front and a strong, nearly cut off upper-level trough, repeated downpours are expected that could bring rainfall amounts between 1-3″ locally. The Weather Prediction Center has painted us in a ‘slight risk’ for excessive rainfall which means we will have to watch for flooding concerns. Our local National Weather Service office has, as of this morning, put the region under a FLOOD WATCH for tomorrow as rises on local waterways are expected. The rain should taper to just showers overnight Thursday as the system finally pulls away.

Slightly cooler air will move in by Friday, and a few showers may linger with breezy conditions. However, much-improved conditions are expected for the weekend with dry and seasonable weather for Saturday. A few showers may return for the second half of Sunday, but that’s not a sure bet just yet. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature seasonable high temperatures! By early next week, temperatures back off a bit, but there are signs of drier weather ahead too. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara