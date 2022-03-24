TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers After Sunset. Hi 63. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 44.

FRIDAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Some leftover showers from last night are already exiting early this morning, and much of today should actually be dry….and mild! Highs will be in the 60s as winds turn a bit more southerly. It will be damp, but outdoor activities today should be fine without any additional rain. Showers return near or shortly after sunset this evening and continue into tonight. Some showers could be gusty. Another 0.10-0.25″ is expected from this next round of rain.

Friday will seem unsettled with a stray shower or two, but rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for the entire day. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, however. Colder air arrives over the weekend which could trigger brief, spotty showers again on Saturday. Overall, not much rain is expected on Saturday and it will be breezy again. More significantly, a steady northwest wind will keep our Sunday afternoon temperatures in the 40s. The chill lingers into early next week. Overnight lows dip back below freezing early next week too. By Monday, highs will only be around 40°! Don’t put away those winter coats yet!

The last week of March will likely be cooler than average, with seasonable conditions returning by the start of April.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara