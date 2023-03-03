TODAY: PM Rain & Wind. Hi 40. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Blustery. Lo 40. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Temperatures have remained above freezing overnight and it will stay dry through most of this morning as we await the approach of a potent storm system from the Tennesse Valley later today. Expect moisture to overspread the area between 11am-2pm with some initial snow and sleet mixing in, especially over the ridgetops. Given the surface temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, even IF mixing does occur at the onset, it shouldn’t have much of an impact. The bigger weather story with this storm will occur this evening and overnight.

By the evening commute, steady and heavy rain will start to pick up and the winds will become quite gusty. The heaviest rain will occur this evening through the first half of the overnight. Winds will gust near 40 mph during this time and around 1″ of rain is possible. It’s a juicy system that will have a punch to it later, just not a wintry one. The rain will taper to showers after midnight as the storm exits. Temperatures will stay steady tonight, around 40°.

Today’s timeline.

The rain exits before Saturday, but there will be plenty of cloud cover making our Saturday feel damp. The morning hours will also bring another round of brutal wind, adding to the damp, chilly feel. The wind will relax a bit later in the day and highs will be back in the upper 40s. More sun arrives for Sunday with afternoon highs warming into the 50s. The second half of the weekend looks decent.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara