TODAY: Midday Rain. Hi 55. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers, Breezy. Lo 57. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, Colder & Windy, Falling Temperatures. Hi 57. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

The huge surge of warmth reached its peak yesterday with an official high temperature of 69° at HIA! This was not a record, but it is a huge departure from the average high of 42°. Simply a remarkable weather pattern for this time of year! After a mainly clear and mild night, more clouds are rolling in this morning ahead of some rain expected by midday. We had a terrific run of sunshine this week too, but we could use some rain, and today will offer that chance.

A warm front today will bring the best chance for rain this week, followed by a cold front early tomorrow. One round of showers is expected during the midday hours today with another band of showers expected tomorrow morning as the cold front slices through next. Around 0.25-0.50″ of rain is expected from this system. Friday’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening as gusty winds pick up behind the cold front. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Friday with lows by Saturday morning in the 20s. A huge drop, but like the rest of this winter, the cold air won’t last.

We bounce right back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday and we stay dry too. All in all, it looks like a pleasant long weekend, especially considering the time of year! The mild pattern looks to continue with no winter in sight.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara