Mild again to start the week, light showers on tap tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 48.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 37.

TUESDAY: Stray Light Showers, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

This Presidents’ Day features relatively mild weather with highs near 50 degrees and more sunshine than cloud cover. It should be a very nice day to be outside, for February standards! Many of us have a long weekend, so enjoy the weather…it should cooperate nicely! Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. Lows will stay mild, in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will bring some showers to Central PA along with more mild air. Snow chances will remain to the north, and only light rain is likely locally. Expect highs in the lower 50s with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. The system clears Tuesday night and Wednesday looks pleasant and breezy with highs returning to the 40s.

Temperatures do fall again for Thursday and Friday. This cold shot of air will not be as cold as the past week, however. Temperatures at night likely stay in the twenties rather than the teens. The dry air will hold out too with no rain expected from Wednesday through Sunday. Highs by next weekend should be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The quiet, mild pattern continues right through mid-February!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara