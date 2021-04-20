Mild and breezy today, line of showers Wednesday, turning colder too

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 50. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers 10am-2pm, Turning Windy. Hi 62. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

A weak trough swinging over the Appalachians combined with a little daytime heating yesterday to help create a few pop-up showers. Most places didn’t see rain yesterday and for those that did, it wasn’t much. Today will continue that theme and it will be even warmer. Expect a pleasant day with highs rebounding into the low 70s. Another weak wave will cross during the second half of the day and may provide for a spotty evening shower or two but for most, the day will be dry, mild, and breezy at times. Tonight will bring more clouds and a spotty shower. Lows will be around 50°.

A potent cold front will then cross Pennsylvania tomorrow, bringing gusty mid-day (10am-2pm) showers with it, but more noticeably, much colder air to end the week. Winds pick up later Wednesday too, and will add to the chill! Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s, but will quickly plummet in the afternoon once the front passes. Winds will likely gust over 30 mph at times tomorrow. Tomorrow night will be quite cold, with low temperatures falling all the way into the low 30s. Frost is a concern, but it shouldn’t be widespread given the high winds that will continue overnight Wednesday. Prepare those plants just to be safe!

By Thursday, high temperatures will only climb into the 50s and overnight lows will drop back into the 30s for Friday morning. The winds will make it feel even colder, and Thursday will be a “dress in layers” type of day to combat the chill. Despite the chilly start, highs rebound on Friday with more sunshine back into the 60s. Temperatures do moderate slightly by next weekend, but rain returns by late Saturday and looks to factor into Sunday’s forecast too. Stay tuned. We’ll keep you posted on all the details this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara