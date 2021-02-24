Mild and breezy today, stray showers this evening

TODAY: Mild & Breezy, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 54. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 34. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday made it to 48° at Harrisburg International Airport with very few breaks of sunshine. Today is expected to get even warmer and could be the warmest day of 2021 so far. Expect plenty of sunshine early today with a southwesterly breeze developing. That breeze will usher in mild air later today with highs in the low to mid-50s this afternoon! A few showers are possible this evening with a wave passing through, but coverage is expected to be limited with many areas missing out on any rain. Behind that weak wave, tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Thursday and Friday will offer cooler weather behind the front but with lots more sunshine as drier air settles overhead. Highs will be seasonable in the mid-40s with overnight lows Friday morning back into the 20s. Not a bad end to the week!

The upcoming weekend does offer chances for rain showers although coverage looks scattered. Nonetheless, plan for a damp and dreary weekend with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with those occasional showers. Still, no major winter storms appear on the horizon with temperaturs flirting with 50° again early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara