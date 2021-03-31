Mild and breezy today with scattered showers, period of snow tonight

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, Ending As A Period Of Snow. Lo 36. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cold. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Lots of sun with a southerly breeze pushed our high to 68° yesterday afternoon. Despite a lack of sun today, mild temperatures are still expected before a push of colder air arrives tonight. A mild start this morning will be accompanied by rain showers as they move toward Central PA by mid-morning. Scattered showers continue into the afternoon and evening with some lulls mixed in at times. Total rainfall through tonight will average near a half-inch.

Cold air quickly arrives overnight with the winds picking up too. Rain will end as a brief period of snow tonight through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This is not an April Fools joke…we promise! We do not expect any significant snow accumulation, however, a slushy accumulation on some grassy surfaces or cars cannot be ruled out. More importantly, we will need to prepare for windy and much colder conditions for the rest of Thursday. Northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts of 40 mph will occur Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. It will feel like winter all over again!

Friday remains cold and breezy. Low temperatures for Friday and Saturday morning will drop into the 20s, so any potted plants that were set outdoors recently should be brought back inside. Saturday features lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper 50s and Easter Sunday continues to look sunny with highs in the 60s. It certainly won’t be a bad holiday weekend from a weather perspective. Just have to muddle through a couple of cold days to get there! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara