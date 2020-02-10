Mild and damp again this week

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 48.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 44.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 50.

Once again this week, Central PA will be dealing with mild and damp weather as February trudges onward. Another what we call “baroclinic zone” will set up over the region this week, meaning days of the same weather over and over.

The next two days will feature scattered showers throughout the day with occasional breaks. Highs today will be in the upper 40s with Tuesday’s highs getting close to 50 degrees. The rain will add up to around a half-inch with more possible in some backyards over the next two days. Skies do clear late tomorrow with a break coming tomorrow night and early Wednesday.

Despite some sunshine early Wednesday, another quick moving system will bring clouds late in the day with rain developing Wednesday night. Depending on the timing of that storm, some wintry mix is possible to start things off Wednesday night and early Thursday. However, given the trends lately, plain rain should win out by dawn Thursday. Periods of rain will again dominate Thursday’s forecast with highs sticking in the upper 40s. A cold shot of air will come Friday as lows dip into the 20s and highs remain in the 30s. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the teens! That cold shot of air won’t last long, however. Next week looks to start off mild and damp again. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara