TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Frost. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 68.

Get ready for a mild and dry week as we head deeper into October. Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures will highlight the week with little rainfall expected. This pattern will likely sound familiar as it’s been the going pattern for much of 2023.

Today will bring sunny and breezy conditions and the warm-up doesn’t quite start yet. Highs today will be slightly below normal and likely top off around 60°. Tonight will bring mainly clear skies with subsiding winds and that could lead to patchy frost early Tuesday. Lows will drop to around 40°, but rural spots could dip quite a bit lower. Keep that in mind tonight in case you need to cover plants or pull some inside. Tomorrow begins the warm-up with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks pleasant and dry with highs warming into the 70s each day through next weekend. While some stray showers could be around next weekend, moisture appears limited with the next frontal system, so while a few more clouds might be around, rainfall isn’t a given yet. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara