TODAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Late. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Becoming Overcast. Lo 53.

FRIDAY: Rain & Wind, Thunder Possible. 1-3″. Hi 67. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Today should be a stellar one before Nicole arrives tomorrow. While the day could start off with some patchy fog, most areas will see a lot of sunshine and seasonable low temperatures to start. The rest of today will be sunny and mild with temperatures returning to the mid-60s. Clouds will increase, but likely late. That means today will be perfectly pleasant for outdoor activities. Get outside and take advantage before tomorrow’s rain! Skies will become overcast tonight with lows in the 50s.

The main weather headline for the week is Nicole and its remnant track that will bring a soaking rain for Veteran’s Day. The rain will begin tomorrow morning and continue all day through tomorrow night. Most areas will receive 1-3″ of rain from Nicole, but flooding concerns remain low. Other than a clogged storm drain or two, or a basement that typically takes on some water, it’s been so dry recently that this rain will be beneficial rather than cause problems. It will simply be an ugly Friday with waves of heavy rain, it will turn quite gusty too, and even some thunderstorms are possible.

As the tropical moisture exits before sunrise Saturday morning, gusty northwest winds develop as we dry out for the weekend. There could still be a passing shower Saturday evening as the cold front pushes through, but most of Saturday will stay dry. Although Saturday stays mild, we will be noticeably colder by Sunday with a steady northwest breeze. That chilly air hangs around for most of next week. Could a taste of winter be right around the corner? Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara