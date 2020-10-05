Warmer today and Wednesday with sunshine

TODAY: AM Dense Fog, Sunny & Warmer. Hi 71. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cool. Lo 53. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Windy. Hi 79. Winds: W 15-25 mph Gusting To 35 mph.

Finally, the return of blue sky today! There are some patchy areas of dense fog this morning, so take your time if traveling. These areas should see improvements by 9am as the lower atmosphere mixes out. After a cool and rather gray day Monday, high pressure will deliver much more sunshine today and the return of seasonable temperatures. In fact, we should reach the low 70s this afternoon which is a few ticks above normal for this time of year. Tonight won’t be as chilly as this morning with lows averaging around 50.

Wednesday will be our first windy day in a while as a strong cold front drops out of Canada. While the front may bring a few clouds late Wednesday, showers should stay north of our viewing area. We will stay dry locally and with the help of sunshine and a west wind, temperatures should get close to 80 degrees during the afternoon! However, gusts may exceed 35 mph at times. Behind the front, it will turn cooler and breezy but still seasonable for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

The tropics are getting active again as the month of October kicks off. Delta is rapidly intensifying and is currently a Category 1 hurricane as it is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. The latest track puts Louisiana in the greatest threat for a possible landfall by Friday before pivoting northward by next weekend and possibly bring us some rain by Sunday and Monday. This is far from a lock at this point as we still have to see how far north and west into the Gulf the storm goes. That will determine the ultimate track of the storm into the mid-Atlantic.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo