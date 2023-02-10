TODAY: Partly Sunny, Windy. Hi 53. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

We tied the record high yesterday, reaching 61° at Harrisburg International Airport! It was the warmest day so far this month and this year. It may not reach 60° today, but it will remain mild for February standards. A westerly wind develops behind yesterday’s front. Wind gusts to 30-40 mph will be possible today, especially over the western hilltops. Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon and colder air will eventually rush in by this evening. Overall though it will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Behind this system, temperatures cool down a bit for the weekend, but highs will still be in the 40s. A weak coastal low will stay offshore for Saturday, but a secondary low will develop and could hug the Mid-Atlantic by late Sunday. Recent model guidance shows most of this rain stays to our south, however, a few showers could reach our southern tier counties of Adams, York, and Lancaster by Sunday evening. If that happens, just a few showers would be possible into the overnight hours. Not a huge deal.

A look ahead to next week shows unseasonable warmth continues with highs in the 50s, and perhaps a day or two reaching into the 60s. It will feel more like spring than winter, that’s for sure. Sorry to the snow lovers — but this is the hand we’ve been dealt. Enjoy the weekend! Go Eagles!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara