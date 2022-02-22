Mild & breezy today with showers

TODAY: Showers, Mild & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers, Breezy & Mild. Lo 63. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Falling Temperatures. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Yesterday was a phenomenal day! Sunshine and a southerly breeze got us into the low 60s for high temperatures. It was nice to have mild air featured on a day when it didn’t rain! A strong cold front will bring showers back to the region along with a stiff breeze today. It won’t rain all day, but rather numerous showers can be expected, especially this afternoon and evening. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected for most backyards before showers exit overnight. Highs today will approach 60° this evening and temperatures will continue to climb overnight into the low 60s! Wednesday will start off very mild ahead of the cold front with mid-60s expected before temperatures crash throughout the day. A strong northwesterly breeze will lower temperatures and bring clearing skies for tomorrow afternoon.

This colder air will be a big factor for our forecast going into Thursday and Thursday night. Another area of low pressure will move north, bringing some light snow or sleet showers Thursday afternoon. The main slug of moisture will affect Central PA Thursday night, likely bringing a wintry mix of some freezing rain or sleet, with steady snow staying north of the viewing area. Temperatures will be crucial to impacts on the roads. The warmer weather over the next few days may help to mitigate widespread issues, but we will likely have some slick conditions into the pre-dawn hours on Friday. We expect any impacts from a wintry mix Thursday into Thursday night to be minimal.

By sunrise Friday, temperatures should slowly nudge above freezing, which will lead to just some plain rain showers through early Friday afternoon. Behind this system, the weekend looks chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Another shot of cold air is expected early next week with highs Monday only in the 30s too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara