Mild day ahead to end the week, weekend looking dry

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 64.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 45.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 60.

SUNDAY: Overcast. Hi 52.

Clear skies are leading to a chilly start in some backyards this morning, but not all. No matter where you start, it’s how you finish…and today we will finish strong! Sunshine and a southerly breeze will push afternoon temperatures into the 60s! Today will be quite warm compared to our brief midweek chill. Enjoy it! Clouds increase a bit tonight with lows holding in the mid-40s.

The start of the weekend stays mild with highs near 60° on Saturday under partly sunny skies. With dense cloud cover expected for Sunday, highs will only reach the lower 50s. A front will actually drop through the region tomorrow, but without any moisture. Then, an area of low pressure will ride up that same front by late Sunday bringing some showers with it. While the daylight hours of Sunday will be dry, some showers could advance by Sunday evening after sunset.

The start of Thanksgiving week will be damp on Monday with light showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler air follows for Tuesday. Model guidance shows more showers arriving late Wednesday that could now linger into Thanksgiving. Still, some uncertainty with the timing exists, so check back to get more information on Thanksgiving weekend. At this point, Thursday does look a bit damp, but mild. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara