TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 47.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Mild & Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After a beautiful October day yesterday, let’s follow it up with another, shall we? The moderating trend continues today as a ridge of high pressure takes over the east coast. As the high slides eastward and offshore, strong return flow behind it will help push our temperatures near 70° this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows dipping into the 40s again. Patchy fog is possible too. Expect more clouds on Wednesday but it will still be pleasant and dry with highs again pushing near or just above 70°. It will also be a breezy day tomorrow with winds picking up from the south ahead of a cold front.

Speaking of that cold front, it marches across Pennsylvania on Thursday and will be accompanied by some rain. Numerous showers are expected through the day on Thursday, with 0.50-1.00″ expected. It will also be a breezy day as the front plows through and brings slightly cooler air for Friday. Winds could gust near 30 mph Thursday.

Behind the front, cooler air settles in for Friday. Highs will tumble into the low 60s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s. Saturday and Sunday will moderate a bit, with highs returning to near normal in the upper 60s. Another strong cold front looks to push through next Monday with more rain showers and a deeper pool of chilly air behind it. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara