Mild & mainly dry the rest of the week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers NW. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm! Hi 78.

A stationary front remains parked just to the north and west of Central PA and will continue to have an effect on our weather this week, even without much rain in the forecast. Steady rain will be over western Pennsylvania at times again today, without much locally given the location of the front. Locally, we will continue to fight off clouds with some breaks of sun this afternoon. Temperatures soar into the mid-70s for a warm mid-October day! Another opportunity for some showers will be had mainly north and west of Harrisburg, total rainfall through tonight shouldn’t exceed a quarter-inch, even over the ridges and valleys.

The warm pattern continues through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens aloft. This means mild overnight lows near 60° and very warm afternoons with highs approaching 80°. Clouds increase for Friday as we tap into more of a southeast flow, and showers will be possible for the second half of Saturday as the next front crosses. That front could stall for Sunday and into next week bringing periods of rain early next week for perhaps several days. Nothing is a given yet, but the models seem to line up and this looks like the best chance for a rainy stretch in the guidance for the last several months. Fingers crossed. We have a 3.50″ deficit for the year and still need the rain! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara