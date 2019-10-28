Mild, pleasant to start the work week; colder with rain to end it

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 68F.



TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 48F.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Peeks of Sun. Hi 65F.

Yesterday featured a quickly changing weather day. The morning hours featured gusty winds and heavy rain as a cold front barreled through (keep this in mind for the end of the 7-day forecast) and then clearing skies and a lot of warm air turned things mild. The official high temperature at HIA hit 76°! That mild air carries over to today. The morning hours start with temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs to follow in the upper 60s to low 70s. It should be a very nice and pleasant fall day!

Clouds begin to stream in tonight as a damp southeast winds sets up. Tuesday will still be in the 60s during the day, but we lose the abundant sunshine. This change to a southeast wind spells more change for the rest of the week as damper conditions take over.

Wednesday during the daytime hours should remain dry. However, rain is now heading north faster in the recent model guidance and showers are likely by Wednesday night.



For Halloween we will be dodging showers for most of the day. It may not be raining all day, but damp conditions are likely all day long. Trick-or-treat night may be in jeopardy with these off-and-on showers, and heavier rain becomes more likely by Thursday night into Friday. We are paying close attention to the timing of the rain and will continue to provide more updates.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso











