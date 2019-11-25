Mild start to the week before more rain arrives…

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 54.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild! Hi 58.

After waking up to a brief wintry mess Sunday morning, it was quickly forgotten as the sun came out and temperatures warmed to near 50 degrees yesterday afternoon. More mild temperatures are in store early this week as Thanksgiving looms on Thursday.

A warm up is coming to kick off Thanksgiving week! Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon with mid to even upper 50s possible by Tuesday. The next two days look spectacular by late November standards with lots of sunshine and those mild afternoon temperatures! Ahead of a cold front, Wednesday will also be fairly mild. Scattered showers will move through with the front on Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be much rain. However, the front will turn us much cooler with highs by Thanksgiving only in the mid to upper 40s. It will also turn windy during the second half of Wednesday and into Thanksgiving with wind gusts over 30 mph possible. This may impact air travel for some. We will keep you posted on the windy weather ahead.

Black Friday looks calm but still cold with highs only in the 40s. A developing storm system next weekend may provide us with rain or even a light wintry mix by late Saturday night. Nothing to worry about for now, but we’ll keep tracking it. The second half of Saturday and most of Sunday look wet. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara