Mild start to the week, turning damp and more active starting tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 57.

We turn warm today as high temperatures make a run toward 60 degrees in some backyards. The sun will shine most of the day, but as a fast-moving system approaches, some high clouds move in by late afternoon. Some light showers will be possible Tuesday as the system crosses, but only light amounts of precipitation are expected. Most of tomorrow will stay dry with highs in the upper 50s. A front will then cross which will usher in some colder air by late Wednesday. More stray showers are possible Wednesday, but again, amounts should be light.

This cold air could set the stage for a wintry mix event as we head into Thursday morning, and is something our weather team will monitor closely this week. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should warm back into the 40s and the precipitation will turn to all rain. Another round of precipitation will develop Friday, but this looks to primarily be rain as highs stay in the low 40s. It could be heavy rain at times for Friday and end as a period of snow as cold air rushes in for Friday evening. Again, this is something we will be tracking throughout the week ahead.

Next weekend will feature drier weather on Saturday and although Sunday could be quiet too, some guidance suggests a coastal storm developing. The boring weather from last week is gone and a more active pattern is developing. We will be tracking it all and keep you posted every step of the way!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara