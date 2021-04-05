Mild start to the week, weather turns unsettled ahead

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 44.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 70.

After a fantastic Easter yesterday, today will start out on a similar note. Lots of sunshine will be in store for this Monday with warm temperatures too. Highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase, but likely not until late today. An area of low pressure backing up against the New England coast as well as a stationary front over the Great Lakes will combine to keep our weather a bit unsettled this week. That starts tonight with increasing evening clouds and a few stray, light showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s. Rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Showers will exit by Tuesday, but clouds could be stubborn early. Sunshine by Tuesday afternoon will help warm temperatures close to 70­°! Tomorrow could be the nicest day of the week! More unsettled weather is expected later into the week starting with a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Another stalled system looks to affected our region for the upcoming weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature scattered, light showers as an upper level low slowly trudges through the Central and Eastern U.S. Unfortuneately, sunshine may be hard to come by next weekend. Much of the week will feature above normal temperatures, with cooler air expected next weekend thanks to east flow and those aforementioned showers. April showers bring May flowers, right?

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara