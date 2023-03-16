TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 60. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Lo 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 60. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The gusty winds from the last several days finally died down last evening. The calming winds and clear skies last night allowed temperatures to drop below freezing in some areas overnight. That is making for a chilly start on this Thursday morning. You’ll need the winter coat this morning but can quickly ditch it later today.

High pressure builds in today with a mostly sunny and mild afternoon on tap. While there may be a few passing clouds at times, it will be very pleasant. A southerly flow will help highs reach nearly 60° later today! Tonight will bring increasing clouds and the chance for a passing shower. Lows will be around 40°.

A cold front arrives tomorrow and a few showers are possible from time to time. Overall, the bulk of the rain will travel to the north and our area may only see a few brief showers amounting to less than a tenth of an inch for the day. It will stay mild with highs around 60° again. It will also be breezy again tomorrow with winds from the southwest.

We expect the weekend to be dry, but breezy on Saturday and Sunday with a bit of a chill. Spring officially begins on Monday and a nice stretch of sunny and seasonable conditions looks to welcome the new season.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara