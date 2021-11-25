Mild Thanksgiving day ahead, spotty showers tonight, cold and windy for Friday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 55.

TONIGHT: Spotty Showers. Lo 38.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cold & Blustery. Hi 40. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

It’s been a quiet week and that pattern will stick around for Thanksgiving with just an increase in clouds during the day. Today will also be our mildest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-50s. Our next cold front will approach tonight with light, spotty showers. There isn’t much moisture with this front, so the rainfall won’t be impressive. Then, another blast of cold air heading into Black Friday.

By early tomorrow morning, showers will wrap up and much colder air will rush into Pennsylvania. Winds will pick up too with gusts over 30 mph at times during the afternoon. It’s not out of the question that we see a few flakes fly Friday as cold air blows in some lake-effect snow showers from Lake Erie. Otherwise, chilly air will dominate the weekend with highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. It will remain blustery too. A clipper system may bring us some light snow on Sunday, but the strength and exact placement, and timing of that system are yet to be determined. It doesn’t look to be much snow, but this would impact Thanksgiving travelers returning to Central PA and it’s something we will be tracking closely over the coming days. The cold air looks to stick around next week too more snow shower opportunities. ‘Tis the season!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara