Mild to start the weekend, damp to finish

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy And Mild. Hi 59. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds And Mild. Low 45. Winds: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy With Patchy Areas of Drizzle. Hi 52. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Mild weather continues for the first half of the weekend with highs today pushing 60. Clouds will be on the increase however as a front gets its act together west of the area. It will be mild tonight under clouds with lows in the mid 40s.

As a warm front lifts northwest of the Mid-state, some showers may graze locations north and west of Harrisburg pre-dawn Sunday, with some flakes even possible just north of the viewing area. This stream of moisture will quickly exit north by sunrise, but an east flow will maintain clouds and some drizzle throughout the day. Because of this, highs will only reach the low 50s and that may take most of the afternoon and evening to achieve. The cold front will cross very early Monday morning, bringing some pre-dawn showers but clearing skies and a breeze by the afternoon.

Cold air arrives (briefly) for Tuesday before more moisture lifts northward as we approach Thanksgiving. There is still much uncertainty for Thanksgiving. A front will bring showers Wednesday night, with the chance for a trailing coastal low that could keep Thanksgiving Day damp. There is also a chance this coastal low stays farther east, which would bring a mild and dry Thursday. We will have more details throughout the weekend so check back!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo