Mild weather continues this week, some rain chances here and there

TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 36.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 65.

After a stellar first weekend of Spring, today will continue with a carbon copy of yesterday. Expect another cool morning followed by a beautifully warm afternoon. Highs will hit the low 60s once again with a beautiful blue sky and little wind. Just an all-around perfect way to kick start another week! Tonight will be mostly clear with some areas of fog developing by tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow continues the gradual warming trend with highs in the middle 60s under increasing clouds. Clouds and a few showers do move back into the region by mid-week. Showers are possible Wednesday morning with a break in the action late Wednesday into Thursday. It will be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs around 60°. High temperatures skyrocket for Thursday and Friday, however, with highs well into the 70s likely. The only hold-up may be a southeast flow and some cool air preventing temperatures from reaching their potential. More light showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. If we do see the warm-up, a few thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon- a true sign of warmer days ahead and some actual Spring weather too. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara